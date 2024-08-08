Nation & World News

Raven Saunders, the masked shot putter, takes the stage for qualifying at the Paris Games

Who was that masked person
Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Who was that masked person?

It was Raven Saunders, of course — the theatrical American shot put standout who uses the pronouns they and them and brings their own distinctive style to every meet they attend.

Saunders was throwing Thursday at the Olympics, wearing a full-faced black mask and bronze sunglasses and their hair dyed neon green. Saunders refers to this as the “Hulk” look, one that helps them feel like a superhero getting ready to hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of metal.

After scratching on their first throw, they recorded 17.93 meters on their second and likely needed to improve on that in their final attempt to qualify for Friday’s final.

Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Games and, at the ceremony, crossed their arms and formed an “X” with their wrists.

Saunders explained the “X” stood for “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

The 28-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, competed at Southern Illinois before transferring to Ole Miss. They won NCAA shot put titles at both schools, in 2015 and 2016.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Raven Saunders, of the United States, is seen while competing during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kin Cheung

Marietta’s Hampton Morris trains in his garage, wins weightlifting medal at Olympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Simone Biles doesn’t rule out ‘28 Olympics after winning gold in vault: ‘Never say never’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canadian teen Summer McIntosh is bringing home an impressive haul of Olympic medals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta native Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal in Olympics
The Latest
Chemical substances found at home of Austrian suspected of planning attack on Taylor...9m ago
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state's first execution...34m ago
Nobel laureate Yunus arrives in Bangladesh to take over as interim leader34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs