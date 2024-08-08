Raven Saunders, the masked shot putter, takes the stage for qualifying at the Paris Games

After scratching on their first throw, they recorded 17.93 meters on their second and likely needed to improve on that in their final attempt to qualify for Friday’s final.

Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Games and, at the ceremony, crossed their arms and formed an “X” with their wrists.

Saunders explained the “X” stood for “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

The 28-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, competed at Southern Illinois before transferring to Ole Miss. They won NCAA shot put titles at both schools, in 2015 and 2016.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Credit: AP Credit: AP