Ratan Tata, former chairman of India’s oldest conglomerate Tata Sons, dies in a Mumbai hospital

Ratan Tata has died at a Mumbai hospital at age 86
9 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ratan Tata, a former chairman of India’s oldest conglomerate Tata Sons, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata’s death and described him as his “friend, mentor, and guide” in a statement.

Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as a visionary leader, a compassionate and an extraordinary human being.

"He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond boardrooms," Modi said on X.

