Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

In response, a White House official said the administration still supports Raskin, calling her “one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated” for the Fed’s board. She previously served on the board from 2010-2014 and as deputy Treasury secretary.

“We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who is chairman of the Banking Committee, said in a statement that he is “working to move forward Ms. Bloom Raskin’s nomination with bipartisan support.” Raskin was confirmed unanimously the first time she was nominated to be a Fed governor.

Four other Biden nominees to the Fed's board are also on hold because of the committee Republicans’ boycott of a vote on Raskin. Biden has nominated Chair Jerome Powell to serve a second four-year term; Powell is now serving as acting chair. The president has also nominated Lael Brainard, a Fed governor, for the central bank’s No. 2 post, and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for positions on the board.

Some analysts said Manchin's opposition could doom Raskin's nomination.

“We do not see how Raskin can be confirmed without the support of Joe Manchin as we expect every Republican will oppose her nomination,” said Jaret Seiberg, a banking analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group.

Raskin was considered likely to take a much tougher line with banks than did Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee who previously held the position of vice chair for supervision. But the opposition to her came mainly from the energy industry, while many banking lobbyists saw her as at least a known quantity. Raskin served as Maryland's top banking regulator from 2007 to 2010 and had been endorsed by banking representatives in the state.