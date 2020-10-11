Rashford scores in England win v Belgium; Haaland hat trick

Haaland helped Norway thrash Romania 4-0 and move top in Group 1 of League B.

Alexander Sørloth scored Norway’s other goal. Haaland already has six goals in the competition.

Norway lost a Euro 2020 playoff to Serbia on Thursday.

Austria can move level on points with Norway with a win over Northern Ireland later.

PERFECT FIGHT

Substitute Andrej Kramarić scored the winner nine minutes after coming off the bench to help Croatia beat Sweden 2-1.

Croatia moved three points below France and Portugal in Group 3 of League A. Defending champion Portugal and France play each other later, knowing that one or both of them will lose their perfect record in this season’s competition.

Italy and Poland have the chance to top Group 1 of League A after the Netherlands drew 0-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

OTHER MATCHES

Finland beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Group 4 of League B and 10-man Ireland drew 0-0 against Wales.

There were four draws in League C: Armenia 2, Georgia 2; Estonia 3, North Macedonia 3; Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0; and Lithuania 2, Belarus 2.

Belgium's coach Roberto Martinez, left, and England's coach Gareth Southgate stand on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP) Credit: Neil Hall Credit: Neil Hall

England's Mason Mount, center, celebrates with England's Declan Rice after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP) Credit: Neil Hall Credit: Neil Hall

Belgium's Romalu Lukaku scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP) Credit: Neil Hall Credit: Neil Hall

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland, celebrates after scoring, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Norway and Romania at Ullevaal Stadium, in Oslo, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, (Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum