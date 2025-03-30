Nation & World News
Rashford scores first goals for Villa in easy win in FA Cup quarterfinals

Marcus Rashford has scored his first goals for Aston Villa to help his new team beat second-tier Preston 3-0 and reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015
Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford scores their side's second goal of the game from a penalty during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

Marcus Rashford scored his first goals for Aston Villa to help his new team beat second-tier Preston 3-0 on Sunday and reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Rashford has reignited his career at Villa since joining on loan from Manchester United on Feb. 2 and has just got back in the England squad, starting the recent World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

The striker tapped home Lucas Digne’s cross for the opener at Deepdale in the 58th minute and then converted a penalty in the 63rd after Morgan Rogers was fouled. Jacob Ramsey wrapped up a comfortable victory for Villa in the 71st.

Villa hasn't won a trophy since capturing the English League Cup in 1996 but has a great chance in the FA Cup this season, with many of the country's top teams already eliminated.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest advanced on Saturday, while Manchester City plays away against Bournemouth in the remaining quarterfinal match later Sunday.

In the draw for the semifinals, Palace was paired with Villa while Forest takes on the winner of the Bournemouth-Man City match.

If City loses, Villa will likely be the favorite given the team is back in the big time under Spanish manager Unai Emery, even reaching the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Villa has won the FA Cup seven times, but not since 1957. It lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the 2015 final.

Preston, the only non-Premier League team in the last eight, was playing its first FA Cup quarterfinal match since the 1965-66 season.

The semifinals will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford, center right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with teammate Marco Asensio during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Preston North End goalkeeper David Cornell, right, saves at the feet of Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, center, breaks past Preston North End's Jordan Storey on their way to scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, clears the ball under pressure from Preston North End's Will Keane during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, left, is tackled by Preston North End's Jayden Meghoma during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at Deepdale, Preston, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

