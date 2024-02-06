BreakingNews
Los Angeles records more than 300 mudslides during storm that has drenched Southern California

Los Angeles city officials says crews had responded to nearly 400 mudslides and that five buildings had been deemed uninhabitable since an atmospheric river-fueled storm moved into the region over the weekend
By JOHN ANTCZAK and JULIE WATSON – Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed nearly 400 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half of the city's seasonal rainfall in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat hadn't passed yet.

The storm continued to pose new hazards, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare tornado warning for inland parts of San Diego County until 12:15 p.m., including cities Chula Vista and National City, south of San Diego, and the eastern suburb of El Cajon. The warning was cancelled shortly after it was issued, with forecasters explaining that the storm no longer appeared capable of producing a twister.

Officials expressed relief that the storm hadn't killed anyone or caused a major catastrophe in Los Angeles so far despite its size and intensity, though three people were killed in Northern California after the storm came ashore over the weekend with strong winds that toppled trees.

Mayor Karen Bass thanked residents for heeding calls to stay off Los Angeles' roads, and she urged people to continue doing so through the end of Tuesday, when the rain was expected to stop.

“Los Angeles can handle very big challenges. And if we stick together, we will come out so far ahead,” she said.

The slow-moving storm that blew into the city over on Sunday and then parked itself could still produce fierce downpours of up ton an inch (roughly 2.5 centimeters) of rain in an hour, the weather service said. That could be particularly precarious since the soil is already saturated after back-to-back atmospheric rivers walloped California in less than a week.

Crews have responded to 383 mudslides, and seven buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, officials said. Another 10 buildings were yellow-tagged, meaning residents could go back to get their belongings but could not stay there because of the damage.

Dion Peronneau was trying to get her artwork and books from her home, which was smashed into by a mudslide.

“Eight feet of mud is pressed up against my window that is no longer there,” she said. “They put up boards to make sure no more mud can come in.”

Despite the damage, she said she was grateful that no one was hurt when the mud knocked her sliding glass doors off their frame and came pouring into her home, where she's lived for 25 years.

Most of Southern California remained under flood watches, and the weather service warned people to remain on high alert, as swollen and fast-moving creeks and rivers increase the risks of drowning and the need for swift-water rescues.

“This has truly been a historic storm for Los Angeles,” Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Los Angeles-area bureau told reporters, noting that the city had just recorded its third-wettest two-day stretch since recordkeeping began in the 1870s.

Between six and 12 inches of rain has fallen over the city and saturated the ground, which can increase the risk of landslides long after a storm passes, officials said. Authorities also reported several spills of raw sewage into the Pacific and closed affected Los Angeles area beaches.

It was the second storm fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state in days.

Crews rescued people from swift-moving water in various parts of Southern California, including 16 people and five cats in Los Angeles County alone, authorities said. About an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles, two homeless people were rescued Monday after spending the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino.

Bass said the city does not yet have a number of homes that were damaged by the storm and noted the city’s emergency shelters were full.

Near the Hollywood Hills dotted with multimillion-dollar homes, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household objects downhill through Studio City, officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated and several homes were severely damaged.

Downtown Los Angeles received nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain by Monday night, which was nearly half the yearly average of 14.25 inches (36 centimeters).

Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said some areas may not see clear skies until Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of coastal Southern California, and on Monday, President Joe Biden promised federal help.

An evacuation order remained in place for some residents in a Los Angeles canyon area that was scarred by a 2022 fire and was at increased risk of landslides.

Fires contributed to a tragic 2018 mudslide in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, that destroyed 130 homes and killed 23 people, making it one of the deadliest in California history.

Shelters added beds for the city’s homeless population of nearly 75,000 people.

Tony Sanz opted to stay out on the streets. He spent Sunday night in a city park before seeking higher ground around dawn as floodwaters rose around his tent.

“Boy did it rain last night,” he said Monday afternoon while he hunkered down in a tent layered with tarps on a sidewalk outside a supermarket. He spied the cloudy skies during a break in the downpours and wondered, “Is that it? I hope that’s it.”

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press journalists Stefanie Dazio, Christopher Weber, Damian Dovarganes and R. Blood and Eugene Garcia in Los Angeles, and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

A first responder helps a resident evacuate from a neighborhood after a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An SUV sits buried by a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An SUV towing a trailer lies in the rocks on the bank of Cajon Creek near Devore, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, after it was swept away in the floodwaters the night before. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Jeffrey Raines clears debris from a mudslide at his parent's home during a rainstorm, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Mud and debris is strewn on Fryman Rd. during a rain storm, Monday Feb. 5, 2024, in Studio City Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A car is damaged by debris from a storm Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Studio City, Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Storm damage from mud, rock and debris flows along Lockridge Road in Studio City, Calif., has caused major damage to vehicles and houses in the area on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Prentice Sinclair Smith a friend of home owner Dion Peronneau says she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. early morning Monday Feb. 5, as mudflow forced its way into her home in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A man walks under heavy rain past temporary tents in Skid Row, one of the largest populations of homeless people in the United States on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. Shelters were adding beds for the city's homeless population of nearly 75,000 people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A storm passes above the Golden Gate Bridge near Sausalito, Calif., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

People walk in the rain as a storm moves through with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background near Sausalito, Calif., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Crews clean up the street in the 6900 block of E Deleon Street after a tree fell on a car during the storm in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A powerful storm fueled by an atmospheric river is pounding Southern California, causing widespread flooding, turning hillsides into rivers of mud, knocking out power to many and leading to evacuation orders in some areas.(Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

People walk in the rain near Sausalito, Calif., with the San Francisco skyline in the background Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Storm damage from mud, rock and debris flows along Lockridge Road in Studio City, Calif., has caused major damage to vehicles and houses in the area on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

A couple walks in the rain on a pathway by the Golden Gate Bridge near Sausalito, Calif., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A large mudslide which occurred at the intersection of Beverly Drive and Beverly Place in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles damaged homes and cars on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Rain is expected to continue in Southern California over the next 12 hours. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

A firefighter walks past vehicles submerged by a mudslide Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Submerged vehicles are photographed after a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A man carries an umbrella while walking in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Two vehicles, one towing a trailer, sit in the rocks on the bank of a swollen Cajon Creek near Devore, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, after being swept away in the floodwaters the night before. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Riverside County Firefighters use a crane on a ladder truck to rescue people who became stranded on a small island in the middle of the Santa Ana River near Van Buren Street in Riverside, Calif., when the river waters rose due to rain on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

Rising waters caused by heavy rain destroy encampments along the Santa Ana River near Van Buren Street in Riverside, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

Riverside County Firefighters use a crane on a ladder truck to rescue people who became stranded on a small island in the middle of the Santa Ana River near Van Buren Street in Riverside, Calif., when the river waters rose due to rain on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

Riverside County Firefighters and City Firefighters use a crane on a ladder truck to rescue people who became stranded on a small island in the middle of the Santa Ana River near Van Buren Street in Riverside, Calif., when the river waters rose due to rain on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

A woman, shielded with an umbrella, carefully crosses the flooded intersection at Foothill Blvd and Cactus Ave in Rialto, Calif., during a downpour, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

A traffic officer directs motorists after two were involved in a traffic collision at a busy intersection with nonworking traffic signals due to a power outage on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions has unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles. The weather is endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for about 830,000 people in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Sheriff officers help two motorists involved in a traffic collision at a busy intersection with a non working traffic signals due to power outage on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions has unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles. The weather is endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for about 830,000 people in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People suffering from homelessness set large tents next to the Emmanuel Baptist Rescue Mission on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes. In contrast, people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. Shelters were adding beds for the city's homeless population of nearly 75,000 people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a snow plow is used to clear snow in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5 2024. (Hudson Henry/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a truck is covered in snow in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Hudson Henry/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, snowboarders negotiate a downhill in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Andrew Miller/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

Prentice Sinclair Smith a friend of home owner Dion Peronneau says she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. early morning Monday, as mudflow forced its way into her home in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Braving the elements, Ismael Clazola carries his shoes as he crosses a flooded intersection at Foothill Boulevard and Cactus Avenue in Rialto, Calif., during a heavy rainstorm, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow covers a number of tables at the resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Tuesday Feb. 6, 2024. The resort has received three feet of new snow over the last week, with some of the heaviest periods of snowfall occurring last night. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

A couple walk in the rain with

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, a snowboarder goes down a run at the resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Tuesday Feb. 6, 2024. The resort has received three feet of new snow over the last week, with some of the heaviest periods of snowfall occurring last night. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

Mud and debris as seen in the backyard of the home of Dion Peronneau, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. Peronneau said she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 5, as the mudflow forced its way into her home. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Home owner Dion Peronneau recounts, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, how she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 5, as a mudflow forced its way into her home early in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A man shields himself from the rain as he walks along the Huntington Beach Pier on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Roots of trees are revealed as mudflow forced its way down a hill into a home early Monday morning in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed more than 300 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half of the city's seasonal rainfall in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat hadn't passed yet. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

