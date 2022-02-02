Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction.