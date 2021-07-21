ajc logo
X

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

A roseate spoonbill, left, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
A roseate spoonbill, left, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Eric Seals

Credit: Eric Seals

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Bird lovers are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.

The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.

“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.

"After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. ... I took over 300 pictures of it last night," Most told the Detroit Free Press. "We're going home happy campers."

RJ Jones, center, of Southfield and his wife Cheryl Jones have their cameras ready while standing with others along the roadway along the Koch Warner Drain on Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Monday, July 19, 2021 while trying to get a photo of a roseate Spoonbill that has been hanging out in the waterway. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
RJ Jones, center, of Southfield and his wife Cheryl Jones have their cameras ready while standing with others along the roadway along the Koch Warner Drain on Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Monday, July 19, 2021 while trying to get a photo of a roseate Spoonbill that has been hanging out in the waterway. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Ryan Garza

Credit: Ryan Garza

People line the roadway along the Koch Warner Drain on Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Monday, July 19, 2021 with their cameras and binoculars while trying to get a look at a roseate spoonbill that has been hanging out in the waterway. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
People line the roadway along the Koch Warner Drain on Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Monday, July 19, 2021 with their cameras and binoculars while trying to get a look at a roseate spoonbill that has been hanging out in the waterway. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Ryan Garza

Credit: Ryan Garza

Birders, Amber Piotter, rear, of Lincoln Park, and Agnes Karas, of Hastings ,look across the way at a roseate spoonbill as it rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, MIch., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
Birders, Amber Piotter, rear, of Lincoln Park, and Agnes Karas, of Hastings ,look across the way at a roseate spoonbill as it rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, MIch., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Eric Seals

Credit: Eric Seals

A roseate spoonbill, center, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
A roseate spoonbill, center, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Eric Seals

Credit: Eric Seals

A roseate spoonbill, second from right, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region.(Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Caption
A roseate spoonbill, second from right, rests on a sandbar in a marshy area of Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region.(Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Credit: Eric Seals

Credit: Eric Seals

In Other News
1
German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid
2
Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees
3
2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden
4
Coke sales surge in Q2 as re-openings gain momentum
5
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top