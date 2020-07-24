Rare outdoor ceremonies for new US citizens held in Idaho

Also taking the oath were people from countries including Afghanistan, China, Mexico and Peru.

The idea for the outdoor citizenship ceremony came from Steven Kenyon, the clerk of Idaho's U.S. District and Bankruptcy courts, after he saw a photo of an outside municipal court proceeding in San Francisco during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

There was precedent in Idaho for this month's outdoor ceremonies: An outdoor citizenship ceremony was held at Boise State University's football stadium in 1990 for more than 100 people.

Dale called the this month's outdoor ceremonies “a beautiful alternative.”

“It’s right up there at the top of the list of the things you can do as a federal judge," she said.

Marta Rosa Rupp leads a group of new U.S. citizens in the pledge of allegiance at the close of a ceremony outside the James D. McClure U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in downtown Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. An Idaho federal judge has held a rare outdoor court proceeding to swear in new U.S. citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Press reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale swore in 37 people from 14 countries. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press via AP) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick