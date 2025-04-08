Rare blue diamond shines at a $100 million exhibition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rare blue diamond was on display Tuesday at an exhibition of $100 million worth of the world's rarest diamonds in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi.

The eight diamonds on display at the Sotheby’s exhibition have a total weight of over 700 carats.

Visitors focused on the 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, considered one of the most important blue diamonds ever discovered. Sotheby’s expects it to be auctioned off at $20 million in May.