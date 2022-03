Raptors win 6th straight road game. top 76ers 93-88

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. He shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Harden had 17.

Maxey continued to shine as Philly’s bundle of energy. His 3 late in the third put the Sixers back in the lead that was just one of a handful of tweet-worthy highlights. His hustle helped the Sixers take a 74-69 lead into the fourth.

The Sixers just couldn't hold onto their leads.

The Raptors outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second quarter to erase a 16-point deficit and take a 57-54 lead into the break. The Sixers got little offensive punch out Embiid and Harden. Embiid missed eight of 12 shots and the two combined for just 16 points. Embiid came in with a slim lead over LeBron James (30.0 vs. 29.8) in the NBA scoring race, and Harden averaged 22.6 points.

It was a needed win for the Raptors as the regular season winds down. The Raptors are fighting for the sixth seed — they started a game back of Cleveland — and want to finish there so they can avoid the play-in tournament for the seven through 10 seeds.

The Raptors had a whopping 20 offensive rebounds and held an overall 56-40 edge on the glass.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Malachi Flynn sat out with a strained hamstring and OG Anunoby missed his 14th straight with a fractured finger. Fred VanFleet sat out with a nagging knee injury, but was expected to play Monday against the Bulls.

76ers: Embiid was questionable with back soreness and could get a rest day Monday when the Sixers host Miami in the back-to-back set. Embiid is an NBA MVP front-runner but at this point, the Sixers are more concerned with keeping their big man fresh for the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play Monday at Chicago.

76ers: Host Miami on Monday.

Caption Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, from left, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get a shot past Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum