Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken middle finger on left hand

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night’s loss to Golden State.

Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. A first-time All-Star this season, the 6-foot-7 forward came into Friday’s game averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Kelly Olynyk started the third period in Barnes’ place.