Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken middle finger on left hand

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night’s loss to Golden State
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jumps with the ball while being guarded by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, right, and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Toronto. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jumps with the ball while being guarded by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, right, and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Toronto. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 minute ago

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night’s loss to Golden State.

Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. A first-time All-Star this season, the 6-foot-7 forward came into Friday’s game averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Kelly Olynyk started the third period in Barnes’ place.

“Obviously when you lose an All-Star player in the game, that definitely changes a lot of things,” Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said. “We tried with different lineups, different players tonight, gave multiple players opportunities there.”

Barnes finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, ending a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles.

The Raptors (22-38), who have lost two straight, continue a four-game homestand when they host Charlotte on Sunday night.

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives against Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

