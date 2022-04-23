Raptors' Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Mobley

The No. 4 draft pick after one season at Florida State joined Vince Carter (1999) and Damon Stoudamire (1995-96) as Toronto players to be voted Rookie of the Year. Barnes was informed he had won by Carter during a video appearance at practice.

Barnes helped engineer a turnaround in Toronto, where the Raptors went 48-34 after finishing 27-45 last season. He was the only rookie to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

“What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "We – and our fans - loved seeing his development through this season, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Mobley, taken one pick before Barnes, helped spark a similar turnaround in Cleveland. The forward averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as the Cavaliers fell just shy of returning to the postseason for the first time since LeBron James left in 2018.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, finished third.

