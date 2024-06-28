Raptors and Quickley to agree on a 5-year, $175M contract, AP source says

The Toronto Raptors and point guard Immanuel Quickley intend to agree on a five-year contract that could be worth up to $175 million, a person with knowledge of the discussions said Friday.

Final terms were still be worked out, though the basic parameters of the agreement are done, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions were not to be revealed publicly.

ESPN first reported the agreement, which cannot be executed until the offseason moratorium is lifted by the league on July 6.