Rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge after reaching deal with prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper YFN Lucci pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gang-related charge after reaching a deal with prosecutors nearly three years after he was indicted on murder, gang and racketeering charges in Atlanta.

The rapper, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, was one of a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang in April 2021. He was charged with murder in January of that year after police said he was the driver in a gang-related drive-by shooting that killed a man.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped 12 of 13 counts against Bennett and he pleaded guilty to a single count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, his lawyers said.