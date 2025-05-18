Rapper Werenoi, France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, dies at age 31

PARIS (AP) — Rapper Werenoi, France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has died at the age of 31, his producer and record company said.

The artist, whose real name was Jérémy Bana Owona, was the number 1 album seller in France in 2023 and 2024 according to the ranking of the National Union of Phonographic Industry, which includes in-store and e-commerce sales as well as plays on streaming services.

"It’s with immense sadness that we’ve learned of Werenoi’s passing,” his record company Believe said on Instagram. “All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, his team and everyone who knew him.”