Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

National & World News
By JUAN LOZANO – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X
An attorney for rapper Travis Scott says a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury had considered.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible," Schaffer said. "Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

___

Find the AP's coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New Georgia law expands restrictions on sex offenders 3h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
53m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DOE says Georgia’s clean energy sector has grown; larger surge expected
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: Contrb

Atlanta church with Pride flag vandalized again
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal...
5m ago
California's historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the Legislature
5m ago
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
5h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
8h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top