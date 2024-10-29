Breaking: Young Thug trial: Another defendant pleads guilty, takes plea deal in lengthy gang case
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is arrested in New York for a possible parole violation

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in New York City for alleged violations of the conditions of supervised release that were set when he was sentenced several years ago to two years in prison in a racketeering case
FILE - Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women's 2019 Spring-Summer Collection at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women's 2019 Spring-Summer Collection at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (AP)
40 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City on Tuesday for alleged parole violations that were set when he was sentenced several years ago to two years in prison in a racketeering case.

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon before the federal judge who sentenced him in December 2019.

His sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper was arrested at the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday on a warrant issued by. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Engelmayer wrote in an order posted on the court's record of the prior case against the rapper that he would be arraigned for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release.

In January, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges.

Authorities there also detained him in October 2023 after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer.

In January, the rapper's attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors in the Dominican Republic of “fabricating” evidence against his client.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in new lawsuits of sexually assaulting 10- and 17-year-old...
Placeholder Image

AP

Authorities launch 'interagency operation' at federal jail in New York housing Sean...
Placeholder Image

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
Placeholder Image

Young Thug trial: Another defendant pleads guilty, takes plea deal in lengthy gang case 15m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Pro Women's Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season13m ago
Teri Garr, the offbeat comic actor of 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died17m ago
Middle East latest: Hezbollah chooses new leader and vows to continue 'until victory'22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Campaign ads in this new majority-Black district in Georgia are being called racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB