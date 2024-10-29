Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is arrested in New York for a possible parole violation

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City on Tuesday for alleged parole violations that were set when he was sentenced several years ago to two years in prison in a racketeering case.

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon before the federal judge who sentenced him in December 2019.

His sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.