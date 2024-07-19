Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother indicted on federal charges in $1M fraud scheme

According to the federal indictment, Kingston and Turner falsely claimed that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers for high-end items when no such transfers had taken place. Investigators said Kingston and Turner then kept over $1 million worth of fraudulently purchased items despite not paying for them.

The warrants for the state charges say that from October to March, they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadilac Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie."

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and his mother, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press. He previously said they looked forward to addressing the charges and were "confident of a successful resolution.”

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.