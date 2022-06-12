ajc logo
X

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

National & World News
51 minutes ago
Roddy Ricch has been arrested on gun charges in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car — 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York — with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Editors' Picks
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor1h ago
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
40m ago
4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
1h ago
The Latest
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
4m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Ukraine hails teen drone operator who spied Russian armor
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top