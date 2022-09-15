Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

A news release Wednesday from the district attorney's office said Tyler was indicted last week on 10 counts including rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. Investigators who searched his home found “evidence to corroborate the victim’s account of the rape along with a variety of illegal narcotics,” the statement said.

An Ascension Parish grand jury brought the charges in two indictments handed up Sept. 6, The Advocate reported.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said in an email that because they are part of an ongoing criminal matter, the indictments are not public records under state law.

Pearce represented Tyler on rape and kidnapping charges that prosecutors in northwest Louisiana dropped in December 2020. Those charges, brought in 2017, had kept him jailed nearly 18 months before he was released on $3 million bond.

Mystikal told The Associated Press in April 2021 that he now is proud of lyrics he can imagine rapping to God.

His 2000 hit "Shake (It Fast) earned a 2001 Grammy nomination for best rap solo. In 2003, his "Tarantula" was nominated for best rap album and the single "Bouncin' Back" for best male rap solo.

He pleaded guilty to sexual battery later in 2003. He served six years in prison.