BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 West shut down for truck fire in Sandy Springs
ajc logo
X

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges

FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, March 19, 2016. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman and of illegally possessing drugs at his home in Louisiana. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, March 19, 2016. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman and of illegally possessing drugs at his home in Louisiana. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press
4 hours ago
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his Louisiana home and of possessing several drugs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.

The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges, attorney Joel Pearce said after the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.

The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.

Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court.

Charges also include simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.

“My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about,” Pearce said in a telephone interview during his 250-mile (402-kilometer) drive from Gonzales to Shreveport.

He said bond may be discussed at a hearing Oct. 17. Prosecutors said they plan to bring up Tyler’s 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery and extortion as evidence of prior crimes, said Pearce.

Tyler and two bodyguards had videotaped themselves in sex acts with Tyler’s hairstylist. The prosecutor in that case, Sue Bernie, said in 2003 that the woman told investigators that Tyler accused her of stealing $80,000 worth of his checks and told her he would not go to police if she did something “degrading.” The woman denied stealing any money, Bernie said.

A letter in court records before Tyler's sentencing stated that he had paid the woman $350,000.

He served six years in prison on that conviction, which came the same year that he was nominated for two Grammy awards. He also received a Grammy nomination in 2001.

Pearce said he doesn't know what the woman who is now accusing Tyler allegedly was robbed of, but the criminal damage charge accuses him of breaking the band of her Apple watch.

Pearce represented Tyler on rape and kidnapping charges that prosecutors in northwest Louisiana dropped in December 2020. Those charges, brought in 2017, had kept Tyler jailed nearly 18 months before he was released on $3 million bond.

“People keep saying it's his third time to be charged” with rape, Pearce said, but Tyler pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Baton Rouge. “And in Caddo Parish, after a grand jury indicted him, they un-indicted him.”

Mystikal told The Associated Press in April 2021 that he used to be "a nasty lil' rapper" but now is proud of lyrics he can imagine rapping to God.

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts talks to a group of Archer High students in art class alongside Principal Conquisha Thompson in Lawrenceville on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett superintendent looking to put plans in action in second year10h ago
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences
3h ago
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
6h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt listens to testimony during his Fulton County murder trial.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Jury deliberations underway in attorney’s road rage murder trial
37m ago
The Latest
FILE - A Toyota Motor Corp.'s new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Mirai arrives at a charge station near Toyota's showroom on Nov. 17, 2014, in Tokyo. Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
4m ago
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico
5m ago
'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes
7m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
6h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
14h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top