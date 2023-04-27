X

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 43 minutes ago
Authorities and his lawyer say rapper MoneySign Suede has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn't detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

"They said it was a stabbing to the neck," Valdez's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September, the Times said.

The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Security guard detained after shooting inside Greenbriar Mall
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Disabled rights protests before Paris Olympics draw pledges
9m ago
Knicks' Randle aggravates ankle injury in Game 5
12m ago
Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter with political monologue
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top