Rapper Lil Mosey facing rape charge in Washington state

The Lewis County prosecutor’s office filed the charge earlier this month against the 19-year-old, born Lathan Moses Echols, and another man following a Jan 5 party at a cabin in rural Randle, near Mount St. Helens.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors, a 20-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at the party and had little memory of what happened. She conceded in an interview with a detective that at one point she had consensual sex with Echols.