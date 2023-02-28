X
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
1 hour ago
A Florida judge has ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge

A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy allowed the performer to remain free until March 7 so he could perform at the Rolling Loud concert near Los Angeles over the weekend, The Miami Herald reported.

Duffy had earlier issued a warrant for his arrest. The 25-year-old performer had missed a court-ordered drug test on Feb. 3 and then tested positive on Feb. 8. He is awaiting trial from a July arrest on a charge of trafficking oxycodone. He has pleaded not guilty.

“You better get it together,” Duffy told the 25-year-old performer, whose real name is Bill Kapri.

During the hour-long hearing, the singer's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, suggested that a star-struck drug lab technician may have mixed up the sample or paperwork. The tech who took the sample admitted that is possible.

But when Duffy suggested the singer have his hair tested, the defense declined. A hair test could detect drug use back 90 days compared to the few days urine and blood tests typically capture.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards' hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as "Super Gremlin," which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

