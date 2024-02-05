Rapper Killer Mike detained by police at the Grammy Awards after collecting 3 trophies

A representative for Mike did not immediately respond to emails or text messages requesting a comment.

“The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you’re doing,” the 48-year-old Mike said backstage. He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

“At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer,” he said. “At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done.”

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He won best rap album for “Michael.”

Before Sunday, Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” won for best rap performance by a duo or group.

When he collected third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

He doesn’t care, he said using an expletive, “if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

As a member of Run the Jewels, Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against inequality for Black people, race relations and became a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix's "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike," a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.

