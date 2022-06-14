ajc logo
Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

Gunna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gunna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, "despite this difficult situation."

The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is "ugly and untrue."

“For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” the message says.

Attorney Kristen Novay — who's representing Kitchens along with Steve Sadow, Don Samuel and John Garland — confirmed that the message was posted on his behalf Tuesday, his birthday.

“It's important for him to have a voice,” she said, adding that her client does not have access to a cellphone in jail.

Kitchens was among more than two dozen people charged last month in an 88-page indictment in Georgia's Fulton County. Also indicted was rapper Young Thug — real name Jeffery Williams — who's accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that's commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Kitchens, who is signed to Williams' Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.

Kitchens' message says he comes from a “marginalized neighborhood” and never dreamed his art would change his life and the lives of his loved ones.

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” the statement says.

He added: “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person."

This image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens. Rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on a racketeering charge after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses him of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Tracy Flanagan

