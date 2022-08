Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

The National Weather Service predicted the Pearl River near Jackson, Mississippi, will crest early next week at nearly the level it reached during flooding in 2020. Emergency officials said residents in low-lying areas near the river should prepare for the possibility of evacuating in the next several days.

After Wednesday's deluge caused creeks to overflow, law enforcement officers carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center in Florence, Mississippi, south of Jackson. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep water to take children to an elevated truck, placing them gently on benches.

Rankin County sheriff's deputies also helped move more than 40 residents out of a flooded nursing home Wednesday in nearby Brandon.

Tony Banks said Thursday that when he returned to his apartment in the Jackson suburb of Flowood after work Wednesday, the parking lot was knee-deep in water. He said a creek overflowed, flooding some cars and trucks. Banks said he caught a fish near the vehicles.

“He was flopping around in the parking lot and I grabbed his mouth,” said Banks, 35. He said he tossed the bass back into the water.

In Alabama, vehicles traveling along flooded roads created boat-like wakes on low-lying Dauphin Island, a popular beach community off the coast, but police said the water was not deep enough Thursday morning to pose a major threat. Flooding was likely across southwestern Alabama through nightfall, forecasters said, and Mississippi temporarily closed a welcome station on Interstate 10 because of flooding.

A few schools around Mobile, Alabama, dismissed early because of flooding or power outages. The National Weather Service said rain was falling at a rate of as much as 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) an hour along the coast, and roads and parking lots were flooded in Foley on the eastern shore of Mobile Bay.

Joy Lester owns a second-hand store in Pearl, Mississippi, near The Exchange Church. She said she will have to throw away most of the couches, dining room sets and inventory that was soaked by flooding.

“All of this is just a waste. It's got to go,” Lester said as she surveyed the damage Thursday.

Three Mississippi cities set one-day rainfall records Wednesday, the weather service said. Jackson received just over 5 inches (12.7 centimeters), Meridian received 4.6 inches (11.7 centimeters) and Vicksburg received 2.9 inches (7.4 centimeters).

On Wednesday, Jackson also surpassed its previous record for rainfall for the month of August, at 11.57 inches (29.4 centimeters). The previous record for the month was 11.51 inches (29.2 centimeters) in 2008, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service said flooding was expected near several rivers in central and southern Mississippi. The Pearl River was above flood stage in the Jackson area Thursday and was expected to continue rising. That means streams and creeks are unable to drain into the river, and water could threaten homes and businesses.

___

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Pastor Bryant May, right, of The Exchange Church talks to staff and volunteers as they clean up the building after it flooded, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Pearl, Miss. The group spent most of Thursday salvaging furniture and setting up fans to dry the carpeting. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption Pastor Bryant May, right, of The Exchange Church talks to staff and volunteers as they clean up the building after it flooded, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Pearl, Miss. The group spent most of Thursday salvaging furniture and setting up fans to dry the carpeting. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss., was flooded Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after rain water poured into the building. Flash floods pummeled central Mississippi after three consecutive days of rain. (Pastor Bryant May via AP) Credit: Bryant May Credit: Bryant May Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss., was flooded Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after rain water poured into the building. Flash floods pummeled central Mississippi after three consecutive days of rain. (Pastor Bryant May via AP) Credit: Bryant May Credit: Bryant May

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, about three inches of water streamed into The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, as flash floods pummeled the surrounding area. (Pastor Bryant May via AP) Credit: Bryant May Credit: Bryant May Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, about three inches of water streamed into The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, as flash floods pummeled the surrounding area. (Pastor Bryant May via AP) Credit: Bryant May Credit: Bryant May

Combined Shape Caption The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss, was flooded for the second time in four years Wednesday. Lead Pastor Bryant May spent the day Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 cleaning up the church's interior with volunteers after water poured into the building. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption The Exchange Church in Pearl, Miss, was flooded for the second time in four years Wednesday. Lead Pastor Bryant May spent the day Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 cleaning up the church's interior with volunteers after water poured into the building. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption Joy Lester, 60, was alone in her store Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 cleaning up after flood water poured into the building Wednesday afternoon. The owner of The Outlet Store in Pearl, Miss, Lester says she will have to get rid of most of her merchandise, all of which is uninsured. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption Joy Lester, 60, was alone in her store Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 cleaning up after flood water poured into the building Wednesday afternoon. The owner of The Outlet Store in Pearl, Miss, Lester says she will have to get rid of most of her merchandise, all of which is uninsured. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption Tony Banks, 35, stands outside his apartment in Flowood, Miss., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. His apartment complex, the Laurel Park Apartments, flooded Wednesday as a water overflowed from a nearby creek. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption Tony Banks, 35, stands outside his apartment in Flowood, Miss., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. His apartment complex, the Laurel Park Apartments, flooded Wednesday as a water overflowed from a nearby creek. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption A resident's relative walks through the Peach Tree Village nursing home to collect family possessions from the flooded facility in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A resident's relative walks through the Peach Tree Village nursing home to collect family possessions from the flooded facility in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Courtney Ingle loads some of her grandmother's possessions into her truck Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after floodwaters had receded at the Peach Tree Village nursing home where she lives in Brandon, Miss. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Courtney Ingle loads some of her grandmother's possessions into her truck Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after floodwaters had receded at the Peach Tree Village nursing home where she lives in Brandon, Miss. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption A workman's pickup truck splashes through flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A workman's pickup truck splashes through flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption The waterfront neighborhood on River Road off of Three Rivers Road in Biloxi, Miss., has flood waters from the rising Biloxi River on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The river is expected to crest at 14.5 feet on Friday morning. The flood height for the Biloxi River is 12 feet. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Justin Mitchell Credit: Justin Mitchell Combined Shape Caption The waterfront neighborhood on River Road off of Three Rivers Road in Biloxi, Miss., has flood waters from the rising Biloxi River on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The river is expected to crest at 14.5 feet on Friday morning. The flood height for the Biloxi River is 12 feet. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Justin Mitchell Credit: Justin Mitchell