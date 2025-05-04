Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

Colorado had taken a 2-0 lead when Nathan MacKinnon made a short snap shot only 31 seconds into the third period. It was the first goal he has scored in five Game 7s, but all of those are losses.

Traded twice in a six-week period earlier this season, first from Colorado to Carolina and then to Dallas in a deadline deal that included a $96 million, eight-year contract extension, Rantanen had five goals and seven assists in the series against his original team.

Rantanen got Dallas' first goal with 12:11 left on a shot from above the middle of circles. He tied the game at 2 with 6:14 left went he skated behind the net and took a wraparound shot that ricocheted off the skate of Avs defenseman Samuel Girard behind goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Rantanen then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3 seconds remaining to complete his first career playoff hat trick.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, playing in a Game 7 for the fourth postseason in a row, had 24 saves. He is 3-1 in those games.

Blackwood stopped 15 shots, including one in the second period to keep the game scoreless with his right leg fully extended to the post while Mikael Granlund tried a wide sweeping shot from the front of the crease.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer became the first player or coach in NHL history to be part of nine Game 7 victories. He is 9-0 in Game 7s, a record accumulated with four different teams since 2012. His first came with New Jersey, and he has since had three each with San Jose and Dallas and two with Vegas. The Stars have won a seven-game series in each of his first three seasons with them.

The Avalanche have now lost seven Game 7s in a row since 2002, the last four with coach Jared Bednar.

Dallas has won all four Game 7s it has played against Colorado, and reached the Stanley Cup Final after each of the first three. They went to seven games in the Western Conference Final in both 1999 and 2000, and the Stars won a seven-game series in the second round of the pandemic-impacted 2020 playoffs inside the Canadian bubble.

Josh Manson put the Avs ahead 1-0 on a short-handed goal midway through the second period when they got another fortunate bounce.

Two nights after Colorado avoided elimination at home when its go-ahead goal in Game 6 came on a puck bounced off a Dallas player, Manson's shot ricocheted off the post and then the back of Oettinger's left shoulder before trickling over the line.

Oettinger and the Stars killed off a four-minute penalty through the first period when their captain Jamie Benn got a double minor for a high stick to the face of Valeri Nichuskin in front of the Colorado net. The Avalanche had three shots on goal and missed four others.

