X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ransomware attacks in Europe target old VMware, agencies say

National & World News
1 hour ago
Cybersecurity agencies in Europe are warning of ransomware attacks exploiting a 2-year-old computer bug

ROME (AP) — Cybersecurity agencies in Europe are warning of ransomware attacks exploiting a 2-year-old computer bug as Italy experienced widespread internet outages.

The Italian premier’s office said Sunday night the attacks affecting computer systems in the country involved “ransomware already in circulation" in a product made by cloud technology provider VMware.

A Friday technical bulletin from a French cybersecurity agency said the attack campaigns target VMware ESXi hypervisors, which are used to monitor virtual machines.

Palo Alto, California-based VMware fixed the bug back in February 2021 but the attacks are targeting older, unpatched versions of the product.

The company said in a statement Sunday that its customers should take action to apply the patch if they have not already done so.

“Security hygiene is a key component of preventing ransomware attacks,” it said.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Sunday it is “working with our public and private sector partners to assess the impacts of these reported incidents and providing assistance where needed.”

The problem attracted particular public attention in Italy on Sunday because it coincided with a nationwide internet outage affecting telecommunications operator Telecom Italia, which interfered with streaming the Spezia v. Napoli soccer match but appeared largely resolved by the time of the later Derby della Madonnina between Inter Milan and AC Milan. It was unclear whether the outages were related to the ransomware attacks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Credit: State Rep. Esther Panitch / Contributed

Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods2h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

As Georgia Tech sinks, there’s frustration, disappointment, resolve
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation
6h ago

Credit: Lauren Booker

Co-owner fatally shot at his NW Atlanta lounge
4h ago

Credit: Lauren Booker

Co-owner fatally shot at his NW Atlanta lounge
4h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

9,000-square-foot home goes up in flames in Suwanee area subdivision
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jessica Hill

No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
18m ago
Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat. Styles wow on red carpet
27m ago
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
12h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
23h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top