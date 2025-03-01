Breaking: Angie Stone, longtime metro Atlanta resident and singer, dies in car accident
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rangers trade Lindgren and Vesey to the Avalanche. Wild get Nyquist from the Predators

The Colorado Avalanche made another splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers
FILE - New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) brings the puck up the ice during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Florida Panthers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) brings the puck up the ice during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Florida Panthers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

The Colorado Avalanche made another splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the Central Division rival Minnesota Wild answered with their own addition two hours later.

The Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren and winger Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers for a second- and a fourth-round pick, young forward Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan. They also got the rights to unsigned prospect Hank Kempf.

The Rangers are retaining half of Lindgren’s salary, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the salary retention was not announced as part of the trade.

The Rangers will receive the better of their own or Carolina's pick in the second round and the better of Carolina's or Vancouver's in the fourth round of the draft later this year, the person said.

Minnesota got pending free agent winger Gustav Nyquist from Nashville for a 2026 second-round pick. The Predators are retaining half of Nyquist's salary after scratching him from their game at the New York Islanders for trade-related reasons because the wheels were already in motion for the Wild to acquire Nyquist before the deadline for the second time in three years.

“They’re getting a real good player, real good," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "He’s a smart player, versatile, can play any role on your team. They’re getting one of the best teammates you’ll ever find and one of the best people. So they’re lucky to get him, and hopefully he plays up to what he can bring.”

The Avalanche trade was their second big one of the season. They sent top-line forward Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes in late January, getting a younger player back in return in Martin Necas, and it's possible general Chris MacFarland is not done making moves before the deadline.

New York, which will be without No. 1 defenseman Adam Fox for some time because of an upper-body injury, is four points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Moving on from Lindgren and Vesey does not mean the Rangers are giving up on the season but did not want to lose them for nothing this summer.

They had been interested in Parssinen, 24, for some time. He could fill the depth role vacated by fellow Finn Kaapo Kakko, who was traded to Seattle in December.

Lindgren, 27, has struggled this season, but he gives Colorado some left-handed-shooting depth on the blue line in an attempt to make another long playoff run this spring. Vesey, 31, did not get as much playing time as he would have liked in New York, skating under 10 minutes a game, and could get a bigger opportunity with the Avalanche.

___

AP freelance writer Scott Charles in New York contributed.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey plays during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Calvin de Haan, right, checks Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello in the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche center Juuso Parssinen and St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker compete for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) gets a pass off as Nashville Predators center Gustav Nyquist (14) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with center Dylan Strome (17) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record

6m ago

Ovechkin has hat trick to move 13 away from breaking Gretzky's goals record as Capitals beat Oilers

10 things that Falcons’ Terry Fontenot said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine

The topics included Kirk Cousins, free agency and the salary cap.

The Latest

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with center Dylan Strome (17) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record

6m ago

Uruguay's new leftist president takes office, facing a financial balancing act

7m ago

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash

10m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake