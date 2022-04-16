BreakingNews
Rangers' Seager intentionally walked with bases loaded

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager flies out to center, next to Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Updated 51 minutes ago
Angels manager Joe Maddon intentionally walked Texas Rangers star Corey Seager with the bases loaded Friday night, the third time that’s happened since at least 1950

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon intentionally walked Texas Rangers star Corey Seager with the bases loaded Friday night, the third time that's happened since at least 1950.

Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton's free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maddon visited with reliever Austin Warren with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to intentionally walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.

Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to trail 6-2.

Bonds' intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers, right, gives the ball to manager Joe Maddon as he is pulled from a baseball game against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

