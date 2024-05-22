Nation & World News

Rangers recover the body of a Japanese climber who died on North America's tallest peak

Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America’s tallest peak
36 minutes ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America's tallest peak, authorities said Tuesday.

Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as T. Hagiwara, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. He was identified by his first initial in keeping with his family's wishes, park spokesperson Paul Ollig said by email. His body was recovered Monday evening from Denali

Rangers had found his body Monday, a day after they were contacted by family who had not heard from Hagiwara in several days. He was climbing alone. The fall was believed to have happened last Thursday, the park said.

Also Monday, rangers were notified of climber who had suffered a leg injury at around 18,600 feet (2,621 meters) on Denali's West Buttress, after a three-person rope team fell. The injured climber was rescued.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton1h ago

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sen. Cory Booker questions US prison labor policies, calls for change
11m ago
Defrocked in 2004 for same-sex relationship, a faithful Methodist is reinstated as pastor
19m ago
Storms spin up tornadoes in Iowa that cause injuries, topple wind turbines
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta