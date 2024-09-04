Rangers put SS Corey Seager on IL with hip issue that could end his season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of hip discomfort that could end the All-Star shortstop's third season with the Texas Rangers.

The move was made before the Rangers played their series finale against the New York Yankees. Seager didn't play Tuesday night after being the designated hitter in the series opener.

General manager Chris Young said he couldn't predict whether Seager is finished for the season because the Rangers didn't yet have a full diagnosis. The reigning World Series champion Rangers entered 8 1/5 games out for the last AL wild card with 23 games left.