Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rangers' Josh Jung hits two-run homer for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day

Josh Jung delivered a special Mother’s Day gift to his mom, Mary
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By DANA GAURUDER – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Jung delivered a special Mother's Day gift to his mom, Mary.

The Texas Rangers third baseman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning at Detroit on Sunday. Jung's brother, Jace, was in the Tigers' lineup at the same position.

Before the game, Mary Jung delivered the game ball to the mound and her sons joined her on the field.

"My heart is just exploding. I mean, I couldn't ask for a better Mother's Day gift," Mary Jung said in an interview on the Rangers' telecast. "We're all in the same place, to begin with. But then to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn't be more proud."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first home run by a player facing his brother's team on Mother’s Day since at least 1969.

The Jungs' parents, Mary and Jeff, have been in attendance throughout the three-game series. The brothers also started on Saturday when Texas recorded a 10-3 victory.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

The Latest

From left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz make a call to U.S. President Donald Trump from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chenov)

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy hopes for ceasefire with Russia and challenges Putin to meet him in Turkey 'personally'

20m ago

1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus and SUV on Los Angeles area freeway

24m ago

Albanians vote in election after a campaign dominated by uphill efforts to join the EU

28m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.