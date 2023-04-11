X

Rangers' Heaney ties AL mark with 9 straight Ks vs. Royals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters against the Kansas City Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970 and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021.

Heaney recorded his first out by fanning Edward Olivares with one runner on in the first. After the Royals scored an unearned run, Heaney whiffed Matt Duffy to begin the streak, then struck out Nicky Lopez to end the inning.

In the second, Heaney set down Hunter Dozier and Nate Eaton swinging and Jackie Bradley Jr. looking for five straight. In the third, Bobby Witt Jr., Edward Olivares and Vinnie Pasquantino all struck out swinging.

Heaney’s ninth straight came against Salvador Perez, who went down swinging to lead off the fourth. Duffy then became the first Royals batter to record an out on a ball in play — a flyball to right.

Heaney departed after five innings and 10 Ks. He allowed two hits, two walks and one unearned run.

Heaney broke Nolan Ryan's club record for consecutive strikeouts in a game with seven. Ryan fanned seven straight against the California Angels on July 7, 1991.

Heaney, who signed with Texas as a free agent last December, had a rocky outing in his Rangers debut, recording only eight outs and allowing seven runs in a 7-2 loss to Baltimore last Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Brave Adam Duvall going on injured list after hot start with Red Sox5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Baseball game lengths down 31 minutes after rule changes
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Malik Rutherford ready for key role in Georgia Tech offense
13h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game
9h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A healthy Tykee Smith gives Georgia options in secondary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him kissing boy
23m ago
Scherzer rebounds, Mets blank Padres 5-0 in playoff rematch
31m ago
Colombian convicted for racism directed at nation's Black VP
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
14h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top