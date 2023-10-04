Rangers beat Rays 7-1 for Wild Card Series sweep behind Garcia and Carter home runs

Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FRED GOODALL – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Wednesday to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep.

Garcia and Carter, a 20-year-old rookie who became the second-youngest postseason player in franchise history, homered off 16-game winner Zach Eflin, who was unable to save Tampa Bay's season.

Texas advanced to a Division Series at AL East champion Baltimore starting Saturday. The Rays' scoreless streak reached 33 innings, one shy of the postseason record held by the 1966-74 Los Angeles Dodgers, before Curtis Mead's RBI single in the seventh.

Texas won a postseason series for the first time since 2011, when the Rangers reached the World Series before losing to St. Louis.

Tampa Bay followed a stellar start with a fizzling finish. The Rays opened 13-0 to match the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Rays led the AL East from opening day and then were overtaken by the Orioles in mid-July.

After gaining the AL’s second wild card, Tampa Bay lost its seventh straight postseason game. In getting swept in consecutive Wild Card Series, the Rays scored two runs over four games while hitting .161.

Eovaldi, beating the Rays for the third time this year, season, allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking none over 6 2/3 innings.

Garcia's leadoff homer began a four-run fourth inning against loser Zach Eflin. Josh Jung had a RBI triple and Carter hit a two-run homer to right for the Rangers, 7-0 in postseason games at Tropicana Field.

Carter hit .306 with five homers and 12 RBIs over 23 games after making his major league debut on Sept. 8. He reached base in his first six postseason at-bats, doubling twice and drawing three walks.

The Rays finally got an out from the No. 9 hole when Colin Poche fanned Carter in the sixth inning. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager followed with run-scoring doubles.

Attendance for Game 2 was 20,198, another below-sellout crowd at Tropicana Field but up slightly from Tuesday's 19,704. That was the lowest figure for a major league postseason game since the 1919 World Series, other than 2020 games played during the coronavirus pandemic.

SWITCHING IT UP

The Rays removed CF Jose Siri and inserting Josh Lowe into the cleanup spot. Manuel Margot shifted from right field to center, while Lowe played right .

Siri returned for Game 1 after being sidelined since Sept. 12 with a fractured right hand. He and went 0 for 3 and committed a throwing error that allowed a run.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Begin the ALDS at Baltimore on Saturday.

Rays: Open their spring training schedule against Atlanta on Feb. 24 in Port Charlotte.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Girl, 9, hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in SE Atlanta
2h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
11h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
11h ago

Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

That blaring noise you heard? It was a test of the federal government's emergency alert...
1m ago
Correction: Obit-Feinstein story
5m ago
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
11h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
14h ago
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top