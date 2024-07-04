Nation & World News

Ranger injured and armed person making threats dies at Yellowstone, park says

Authorities say an armed person who was making unspecified threats at Yellowstone National Park died and a park ranger was hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire
16 minutes ago

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An armed person who was making unspecified threats at Yellowstone National Park died and a park ranger was hospitalized following an exchange of gunfire Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Canyon Village, an area in the central part of the park that has a campground, lodging and visitor center, after rangers responded to a report of a person making threats, park officials said in a statement. The statement did not say exactly where the shots were fired and whether visitors were impacted by what it called “a significant law enforcement incident" that began overnight.

The ranger was in stable condition at a hospital, according to the statement, which did not specify how the ranger was injured.

The name of the person who died was not released.

The FBI is helping the National Park Service investigate the shooting but the agency declined further comment.

