Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Randle hits 3 at the buzzer to lift Timberwolves over Booker, Suns with 120-117 win

Julius Randle hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap his 35-point night and lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a wild 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By TYLER MASON – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap his 35-point night and lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.

Randle and the Wolves got the ball back with just 2.1 seconds remaining and called a timeout to advance the ball. The ball found Randle, who hit a 24-footer as time expired.

Minnesota overcame a season-high 44 points from Devin Booker, who needed to carry the offensive load for a Suns team still missing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with injuries.

Anthony Edwards added 24 points for Minnesota, most of that coming in the second half. He also picked up a technical foul on the same day he was fined by the league for an obscene gesture he made in Friday’s win over Sacramento.

Grayson Allen scored 18 points off the bench for Phoenix, including a few 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Suns: Phoenix led by as many as 16 points in the first half but let the Wolves hang around after halftime, which eventually cost it in the end.

Timberwolves: This was Randle's best game as a Timberwolf since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Knicks before the season. He was Minnesota's most consistent scorer all game and capped the night with the winning shot.

Key moment

A timeout gave the Timberwolves the ability to advance the ball up the floor and allowed Minnesota to run the out-of-bounds play that ended with Randle's 3.

Key stat

Edwards was quiet in the first half for Minnesota, scoring just four points. It was his lowest point total in the first half this season and came when the Timberwolves needed a lift as they trailed by double digits.

Up Next

The Suns host Orlando on Monday, while the Timberwolves play at the Raptors on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) works his way around a screen Suns guard Monte Morris (23) set against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, top right, in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee, right, challenges Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) for the ball in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (4) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, center, as Suns guard Devin Booker (1) also defends in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee, right, keeps the ball away from the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) goes to the basket against as Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (0) defends him in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Edwards, Timberwolves beat Kings 130-126 in OT despite franchise-record 60 points from...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LeBron James has third straight triple-double as Lakers rally for 128-123 victory over...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daniels continues scoring surge with 25 points as Hawks beat Wizards and move to 2-0 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox drops franchise-record 60 points in Kings' OT loss to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Richardson's late TD run leads Colts to a 28-27 victory over Rodgers and the Jets9m ago
Jordan Love runs for go-ahead TD and Packers beat Bears on Karl Brooks' FG block at...31m ago
Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside...42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden