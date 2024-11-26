Rams WR Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI after loss to Eagles

The driver, who identified himself as Robinson, had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the CHP said in a statement released to The Associated Press. After his arrest, Robinson was “released to a responsible party."

Robinson has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches while starting all 11 games in his second season with the Rams (5-6). The nine-year NFL veteran has served as a capable No. 3 option for quarterback Matthew Stafford behind star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Robinson spent his first six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl ring in February 2020. He spent one year with Baltimore before joining the Rams last year.

Sean McVay is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday. The Rams visit New Orleans on Sunday as they attempt to stay in the tight NFC West race.

