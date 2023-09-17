Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sets NFL single-game rookie record with 15 catches in loss to 49ers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL single-game record for most receptions by a rookie with 15 catches in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL single-game record for most receptions by a rookie with 15 catches for 147 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nacua broke the record with a 17-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He surpassed the former mark of 14 held jointly by Washington’s Roy Helu, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, also became the first rookie to have double-digit receptions in his first two games. He had 10 receptions for 119 yards in last week's 30-13 win at Seattle.

Nacua's 25 receptions are also a new overall league mark for a rookie in his first two games. The previous mark was 19 by San Francisco's Earl Cooper in 1980.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Inhaler, Masego and Tove Lo delight crowds Sunday afternoon in day 3 of Music Midtown3h ago

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder embraces calm in comeback win
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
2h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
14h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
14h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Last chance for footwear - and abuse - at Bennie’s Shoes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. So why are more...
15m ago
The spotlight is on Ukraine at UN leaders' gathering, but is there room for other global...
18m ago
Search on for a missing Marine Corps fighter jet in South Carolina after pilot safely...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
8h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top