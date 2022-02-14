Rams receiver Beckham suffers knee injury in 2nd quarter

It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the year.

Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the half. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf.