Rams receiver Beckham injures left knee in 2nd quarter

Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles’ first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score to put the Rams on top 7-0 in the first quarter.

Stafford admitted that it took awhile in the second half before the offense was able to get back on track. Los Angeles was without four of its top six pass catchers for the final 30 minutes.

“They played a bunch of man coverage, they were doubling Coop (Cooper Kupp) on every third down and, you know, we just missed on a few plays here and there that could’ve been big plays for us,” Stafford said.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, providing a much-needed fill-in after Robert Woods was injured in practice a day after Beckham’s arrival.

Woods said that his first thought after Beckham's injury was “Can I get a helmet?”

He was better in the Rams' run to their second Super Bowl in four years, with 19 receptions for 236 yards and a TD in three victories.

Beckham will be a free agent after Sunday's game. His girlfriend, singer/fitness trainer Lauren Wood, is expected to have the couple's first child any day now.

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill