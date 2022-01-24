Rams make it 3 of 3 for road teams, beat Brady's Bucs 30-27

Los Angeles (14-5) overcame those turnovers and will host San Francisco (12-7), which stunned top-seeded Green Bay 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field, winning on Robbie Gould's 45-yard field goal as time expired. In the previous week, the 49ers won 23-17 at NFC East winner Dallas, while Los Angeles routed Arizona, 34-11.

The 49ers are seeking their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons, having lost to Kansas City for the 2019 title. They swept the Rams this season, most notably winning 27-24 in overtime in the finale to secure a playoff berth. The Niners romped 31-10 in Week 10 at home.

Only four times has the team swept in the regular season actually been at home in the playoff matchup, going 2-2 in those. The Rams were part of one of those in 2004, beating the Seahawks twice in the regular season and than again in the postseason, at Seattle.

It’s a very cool and historic matchup for a place in the Super Bowl — which will be played at the Rams’ home stadium, no less. San Francisco is 75-67-3 against its archrival, but just 1-0 in the playoffs, a 30-3 victory in 1989 on the Niners’ way to the NFL championship.

AFC

Cincinnati, the other visitor to win this weekend, emerged from the postseason desert last week by winning for the first time since 1991 — yes, '91 — with a 26-19 home victory against Las Vegas. The Bengals (12-7), champions of the AFC North, followed that with their first playoff victory away from home, 19-16 at top-seeded Tennessee. Rookie Evan McPherson won that with a 52-yard field goal.

They will bring their increasing momentum and confidence to either Kansas City or Buffalo, who were playing Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals, who lost twice in the Super Bowl to San Francisco in the 1980s, didn't play the Bills this season. But perhaps their signature win in 2021 came in Week 17, taking down the visiting Chiefs 34-31 as Joe Burrow went 30 for 39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

AP Pro Football Writers Josh Dubow, Simmi Buttar and Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off after a drive stalled against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) upendes Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)