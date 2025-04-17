Breaking: Suspect reported in custody in Florida State University shooting; several people hospitalized
Rams' draft headquarters to be at LAFD Air Operations base to honor first responders to wildfires

The Los Angeles Rams will make their selections in the upcoming NFL draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Air Operations base in Van Nuys to honor the first responders who stopped the deadly wildfires that blazed across Southern California earlier this year
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is interviewed at the NFL football annual meetings Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is interviewed at the NFL football annual meetings Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will make their selections in the upcoming NFL draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys to honor the first responders who stopped the deadly wildfires that ravaged Southern California earlier this year.

The Rams are converting a room in the Air Operations complex to serve as the draft headquarters for general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay, while an adjacent hangar will be occupied by scouts and coaches during the three-day draft next week. The LAFD base will remain fully operational during its visit from the Rams.

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” Rams president Kevin Demoff said. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

The Rams are also renovating the recreation room at the Air Operations base, leaving behind recliners and other improvements for the firefighters' resting areas. About 150 first responders from around the region will meet with McVay, Demoff and other Rams executives on Day 2 of the draft.

The wildfires had a significant impact on the Rams franchise. The team's training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles was within a few miles of the Kenneth Fire in the western end of the San Fernando Valley, and some players and team personnel had to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The fires were at their worst during the week before the start of the NFL postseason. The resulting smoke pollution and strain on public resources compelled the league to move the Rams' wild-card round home game against Minnesota to Glendale, Arizona.

The Rams say they have donated nearly $2 million to fire relief efforts. They've also hosted distribution events for evacuated families, staged football clinics for students affected by the fires and sold co-branded merchandise with the LAFD logo to support the fire department and the American Red Cross.

“Hosting the NFL draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations division plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season,” interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva said. “The Rams’ generosity — renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters — demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve.”

In 2021, the Rams began a tradition of moving their draft headquarters to a symbolic location in the Los Angeles area. After setting up camp in a Malibu beach mansion four years ago, the team has since conducted its draft operations from large homes in the Hollywood Hills, Tarzana and Hermosa Beach.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

