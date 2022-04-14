ajc logo
X

Guardians make Ramirez's 7-year, $141 million deal official

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS , Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramírez has officially signed his 7-year, $141 million contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez's new contract is official. His value to the Guardians hasn't been in dispute for a long time.

The All-Star third baseman — and one of baseball's best all-around players — signed his seven-year $141 million contract on Thursday, a day before Cleveland plays its first home opener since changing its name last year.

Securing Ramirez to a long-term deal has been a priority for Cleveland's front office, which hasn't been able to lock up top-tier talent in the past. Ramirez wanted to finish his career with the team that signed him as a teenager, and the sides agreed to the deal last week.

“José has been such an integral member of our organization and will continue to be a cornerstone of our club moving forward,” team president Chris Antonetti said. "José has established himself as one of the best players in the game, and beyond that, he’s an incredible competitor and teammate.

"He exemplifies the attributes and qualities we seek to develop in our players, and he sets an admirable standard for others to strive toward. We deeply appreciate the commitment that José has made to our team, franchise and city, and we look forward to building our future clubs around him.”

The Guardians scheduled a news conference before Friday's home opener with Ramirez, who is off to a great start.

He's batting .480 with three homers and leads the AL with 12 hits, 14 RBIs and 26 total bases through six games.

Ramirez agreed in March 2017 to a $26 million, five-year contract, a deal that included an $11 million team option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout and a $13 million option for 2023.

The superseding contract calls for salaries of $22 million this season, $14 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024, $19 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026, $23 million in 2027 and $25 million in 2028.

Ramirez turns 30 in September and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

A three-time All-Star, Ramirez finished third in AL MVP voting in 2017 and '18, second in 2020 and sixth last season.

Cleveland also recently agreed to a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase, a deal that could be worth $38 million over seven seasons, and a $25 million, five-year contract with outfielder Myles Straw that could be worth $39.5 million over seven seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp4h ago
The incident took place near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Shady Grove Road, between the towns of Homer and Hollingsworth.

BREAKING: 1 injured in Banks County deputy-involved shooting
1h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals
3h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
4h ago
The Latest
No regrets for Roberts, Kershaw after pulling ace
8m ago
GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance
12m ago
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
25m ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
13h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
10h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top