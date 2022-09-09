BreakingNews
Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
ajc logo
X

Ram, Salisbury repeat in men's doubles | US Open updates

Rajeev Ram, of the United States, right, and Joe Salisbury, of Britain, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the final of the men's doubles at the the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rajeev Ram, of the United States, right, and Joe Salisbury, of Britain, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the final of the men's doubles at the the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as U.S. Open men’s doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as U.S. Open men's doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The top-seeded team joined the Hall of Fame duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1995 and '96 as the only teams to go back-to-back in New York since 1968.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight U.S. Open win, combining men's and mixed doubles.

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the U.S. Open for the first time as a team.

___

1:25 p.m.

The men's singles semifinals highlight the day at the U.S. Open, where play on Arthur Ashe Stadium began with the men's doubles final.

The top-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were seeking a second straight U.S. Open title in that match against the No. 2 seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

That would be followed by the first semifinal between No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 27 Karen Kkachanov. Ruud was trying to reach his second major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal at this year's French Open. The other three semifinalists have all reached that level for the first time.

The night match pits No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined ShapeCaption
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined ShapeCaption
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Editors' Picks
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension
23h ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
4h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
39m ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
39m ago
August 26 , 2022 Norcross - South Gwinnett players break their cheerleader banner before their football game against Meadowcreek at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
5m ago
King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'
13m ago
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
14m ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
2h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top