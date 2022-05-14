Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis

All four ministers belong to the president's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party. The new prime minister belongs to the United National Party.

Rajapaksa sought a unity government in early April but the largest opposition political party, the United People's Force, or SJB, had immediately rejected the proposal.

The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended repayment of its foreign loans pending negotiations on a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund.

It needs to repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year out of $25 billion due by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion. The finance ministry says the country currently has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7% in March.

Sri Lanka's economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests for several weeks.

Authorities on Wednesday deployed armored vehicles and troops in the streets of the capital after attacks on protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country. Nine people died and more than 200 were injured.

Security forces have been ordered to shoot people deemed to be participating in the violence as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continued despite a strict nationwide curfew that began Monday evening.

Saturday marks protesters' 35th day occupying the entrance to the president’s office in the capital Colombo, demanding that Rajapaksa resign. Rajapaksa family members have been in power for most of the past two decades.

So far, president Rajapaksa has resisted calls for his resignation.

Caption A man carries a cooking gas cylinder purchased from a distribution centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption An elderly woman sits outside a police station in a protest demanding cooking gas in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A man participates in a protest outside a police station demanding petrol in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government are demanding that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they called for his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan army soldier stands guard on a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government are demanding that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they called for his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena