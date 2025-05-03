Rainy day makes for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain made for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

A field of 19 3-year-olds was set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.