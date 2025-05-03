Rainy day makes for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain made for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.
A field of 19 3-year-olds was set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 p.m. ET.
Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.
Rain fell on and off throughout the day and the 60-degree (15-Celsius) temperature made it feel cool for the horses and humans. That didn’t stop fans from betting, drinking, eating, smoking and shopping for souvenirs.
It was the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.
___
AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.