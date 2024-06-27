Nation & World News

Rainforest animal called a kinkajou rescued from dusty highway rest stop in Washington state

A small mammal called a kinkajou was found far from its normal rainforest habitat this week: at a rest stop amid the rolling sagebrush plains of central Washington state
1 hour ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?

One of the mammals — which look like a cross between a monkey and a tiny bear — was found far from its normal rainforest habitat this week at a highway rest stop amid the rolling sagebrush plains of central Washington state, officials say.

Kinkajous have prehensile tails, and this one was spotted Sunday climbing on a tall wooden post along Interstate 82 southeast of Yakima, the state Department of Transportation said in a post on X.

“We don’t know if it was dropped off or escaped,” the post said. The animal was rescued by the state Fish and Wildlife Department.

Kinkajous are carnivores that live in tropical rainforests from southern Mexico through Brazil, according to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, where this little creature was taken to live temporarily.

With sandy yellow fur, round ears and big dark eyes, they are capable of grasping objects and are often mistakenly called primates, the zoo said.

“Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets,” the zoo said.

This particular kinkajou is being quarantined in the zoo's hospital to ensure it's not carrying any diseases and it will undergo a comprehensive wellness exam this week, officials said.

Kinkajous are not endangered but are hunted for their fur, and the illegal exotic pet trade-threatens their population, according to the zoo.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge
1h ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prague-to-Budapest train collides with a bus in Slovakia, killing 7 people and injuring 5
5m ago
After failed coup attempt, many Bolivians rally behind president, though some are wary
7m ago
Biden and Trump arrive for a debate that could change the trajectory of the 2024 campaign
8m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more